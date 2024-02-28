iPhone 17 might have ProMotion technology

The iPhone 17 lineup might be the first to have low-power backplane technology and ProMotion, according to The Elec.

Next year’s iPhone models are said to have OLED displays and ProMotion- currently, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 utilize low-temperature polycrystalline silicon panels and the Pro models use the polycrystalline oxide counterpart, which support ProMotion. With the feature, displays can be upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother video content and scrolling. On the other hand, ProMotion allows for a downgrade of up to 1Hz for power efficiency.

The Elec said that BOE will be supplying Apple with LTPO components for the iPhone 17 lineup, but it remains to be seen whether the manufacturer can keep up with the demand and pass Apple quality control standards. If not, Apple might turn to LG Display and Samsung while assigning LTPS components to BOE. ProMotion in the iPhone 17 will be a first for the flagship smartphone.