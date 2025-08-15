iPhone 17 Models Could Be More Expensive Compared to iPhone 16 Models

Analyst at GF Securities investment firm, Jeff Pu, reports that the price of the upcoming iPhone 17 is expected to be more pricey compared to the models of the iPhone 16, where he attributes the possible rise in cost for the iPhone 17 to the tariffs imposed by the U.S. on products imported by other countries.

As of now, Apple is paying a tariff of 20% on iPhones brought in from China. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, states that most of the iPhones that are being sold in the United States are being brought in from India because there are no imposed Tariffs. Prices for the iPhone 17 line could see an increase of $50 to $100 compared to the iPhone 16.

iPhones in the United States have been kept at a starting price of $999 for Pro models or similar lineups since 2017, when the iPhone X was released. This is all speculation until Apple releases the official pricing.