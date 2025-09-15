iPhone

iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date

Pre-orders for the iPhone models started in many countries like the U.S on Friday. Delivery estimates for the iPhone Pro Max have passed the launch date of September 19 for people who have not placed an order and the other models have also followed this.


Select specs for the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 will be delayed around 1 to 3 weeks past its release date, with the estimated delivery reaching to late this month to mid October. Some specs of particular models are still available for pickup at certain Apple Stores on release day.

iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date

The supply for each iPhone model and specs are uncertain. If strong demand aligns with the extended estimates in delivery it could mean the new colorway, Cosmic orange for the iPhone Pro line and Cloud White for the new iPhone Air show that these are the popular colors for the devices. Sage and Black are the most sought after on the iPhone 17.


Latest News
iPhone 18 Series - No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Series – No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
6 More Potential Products To Be Released By Apple This Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $50 Off
1 Min Read
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
New MagSafe Charger With 25W Qi2 Certification Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Lost your password?