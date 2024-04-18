iPhone 17 Plus rumors reveal a smaller screen compared to iPhone 15 Plus

A new online rumor suggested that next year’s iPhone 17 Plus will have a smaller display than the current iPhone 15 variant.

Ross Young, an analyst shared on X that the iPhone 17 Plus will have a smaller screen compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The latter has a 6.7-inch display, but the difference has not been detailed. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a similar 6.7-inch display, and if the rumors are true then the Pro lineup will have a marked difference compared to the base models.

For the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro variants, it’s believed that they will have a 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch display, respectively, which is a 0.2-inch increase compared to the iPhone 15 variants. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro have 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch displays, respectively.