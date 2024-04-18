iPhone

iPhone 17 Plus rumors reveal a smaller screen compared to iPhone 15 Plus

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

A new online rumor suggested that next year’s iPhone 17 Plus will have a smaller display than the current iPhone 15 variant.

Advertisements

Ross Young, an analyst shared on X that the iPhone 17 Plus will have a smaller screen compared to the iPhone 15 Plus. The latter has a 6.7-inch display, but the difference has not been detailed. It’s worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a similar 6.7-inch display, and if the rumors are true then the Pro lineup will have a marked difference compared to the base models.

iPhone

For the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro variants, it’s believed that they will have a 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch display, respectively, which is a 0.2-inch increase compared to the iPhone 15 variants. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro have 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch displays, respectively.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
AltStore PAL
AltStore PAL marketplace opens in EU
1 Min Read
Delta Game
Delta Game Emulator launches on the App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is Only $189
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s new ad titled ‘Goodbye Leather’
1 Min Read
OneNote App
OneNote app now available on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
Chat Filters feature on WhatsApp launches
1 Min Read
Anker Prime
The Anker Prime 67W 3-Port Charger is $21 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Sports App
NHL and NBA Playoffs arrive on Apple Sports app
1 Min Read
X
X planning to adopt a per-action fee
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio may arrive soon
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro design leaked: Larger screen, new button, improved camera
3 Min Read
Lost your password?