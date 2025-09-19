iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia

Ads for the iPhone 17 Pro has been uploaded by Apple on their YouTube Channel in Australia, which matches with the release of the new devices in the country.

The ad features a director who is using the iPhone 17 Pro for filming a variety of chaotic conditions. The iPhone was exposed to elements like snow, mud and more. Apple promotes it as a powerful tool at your disposal. It’s likely that the cinematic spot will be uploaded to the other YouTube channels Apple has.

The camera of the iPhone 17 Pro features a three-lens system with three 48MP lenses. Telephoto features optical zoom options like 4x up to 8x, which is the longest ever for the iPhone. The company added new features for the perusal of filmmakers and directors. The video caption shows that the iPhone 17 Pro is equipped with Apple’s most cinematic camera ever created for the iPhone.