iPhone 17 Pro Cosmic Orange Color Developing Discoloration

By Samantha Wiley
Reports on an issue on the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro has been growing where the frame of the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models are exhibiting discoloration issues. There are many posts on TikTok and Reddit that talk about the problem.


DakAttack316 was among the first who took to Reddit and said their iPhone 17 Pro Max with the Cosmic Orange color suddenly had a pink tint and other threads revolved around users telling of experiencing the same issue, where the aluminum perimeter that is exposed and the camera’s plateau started to develop a tone similar to rosegold.

When anodized coatings get exposed to oxidizers, the metal frame can experience color loss. The other iPhone 17 colors are not experiencing the same issue as the Cosmic Orange option, and no information was given by Apple about the cases of discoloration. Some users state that Apple Support replaced the devices that were affected when they inspected them.


