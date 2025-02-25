iPhone 17 Pro Max may have new camera layout

Apple might change the camera layout of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a recent leak.

New images have surfaced online about the supposed ‘redesign’ of the iPhone 17 Pro Max’s camera. The online leak shows a rendered iPhone with a MagSafe case by Sonny Dickson, which was first spotted on X. In the leak, the lenses are a significant space away from the mic, LiDAR sensor, and flash. While the lens is encased in a bump, the two components are separated. The two cutouts in the MagSafe case fall in line with the new layout.

It’s believed that the layout for the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be more or less the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. Aside from the new camera design, it’s believed that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have curved sides. Nothing is definite yet until Apple officially announces the product.