iPhone 17 Pro Max to have 12GB memory

Apple will be upgrading its iPhone 17 to 12GB of RAM, but will only be limited to the Pro Max model, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

A leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo revealed that the iPhone 17 will have the much-awaited 12GB of RAM. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the component will only appear on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rest will have at least 8GB for the ‘Slim’ version. The upcoming iPhone SE is believed to have 8GB to support Apple Intelligence. Setting the memory standard is a crucial time for Apple as it will introduce its LLM, Apple Intelligence, in iOS 18. As of now, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro can support it.

Kuo also said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a cooling system made up of graphite sheets and vapor chambers.