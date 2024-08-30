iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro Max to have 12GB memory

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple will be upgrading its iPhone 17 to 12GB of RAM, but will only be limited to the Pro Max model, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

A leak on Chinese social media platform Weibo revealed that the iPhone 17 will have the much-awaited 12GB of RAM. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the component will only appear on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rest will have at least 8GB for the ‘Slim’ version. The upcoming iPhone SE is believed to have 8GB to support Apple Intelligence. Setting the memory standard is a crucial time for Apple as it will introduce its LLM, Apple Intelligence, in iOS 18. As of now, only the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro can support it.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Kuo also said that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a cooling system made up of graphite sheets and vapor chambers.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
MacBook Pros
M4-Powered MacBook Pros mass production begins
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple releases new Safari Technology Preview 202
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Immersive series ‘Elevated’ arriving on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music adds playlist transfer support to YouTube Music
1 Min Read
Instagram
Text and sticker embed now available on Instagram
1 Min Read
M3 Pro MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Glowtime
‘Glowtime’ event placeholder added on YouTube
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
6th generation iPad Mini may soon have a replacement
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple finally announces September 9 ‘Glowtime’ event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Mac
16GB memory is the standard in upcoming Macs with M4 chip
1 Min Read
Lost your password?