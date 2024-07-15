iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro Max would be first to have a Tetraprism Camera 

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro Max

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will gain a significantly upgraded camera with 48-megapixel tetraprism lenses for better zoom and enhanced photo quality. The key change involves an overhaul from a 1/3.1 inch 12MP sensor, which is expected to be equipped for this years iPhone 16 models, to a 1/2.6 inch 48MP CIS sensor. Both iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are anticipated to receive the tetraprism camera this year.

It is uncertain if the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the three upgraded cameras, and if it’s exclusive then iPhone 18 Pro models will receive the same lens in 2026. Jeff Pu from Haitong International Securities claims that Apple will optimize the enhanced 48MP telephoto lens of the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the Apple Vision Pro. Apple will have greatly improved tetraprism lenses for the iPhone by 2027 and it may not even be called a “tetraprism” lens at that point.

