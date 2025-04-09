iPhone 17 Pro might adopt a monotone color

The next iPhone 17 Pro might have a rear camera bar that has the same color as the body, as per Mark Gurman.

Gurman mentioned in the latest Power On newsletter that the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-tone rear, and that the camera section ‘will have the same color as the rest of the device’. This goes against online leaks showing the rear camera having a darker tone as the back. With this in mind, the analyst said that the device will not be a ‘major departure’ from the current iPhone Pro models.

Coincidentally, The Information said that the Cupertino-based company will have a 50% aluminum and 50% glass body for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro for increased toughness. The glass component will let wireless charging through, while the aluminum component will be for durability. It’s believed that this year’s lineup will have an iPhone 17 Air as well.