iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro model batteries might be easier to remove

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

Apple might make it easier for users to remove their iPhone’s battery next year, according to an online leak.

The current iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 models make use of a unique adhesive for its battery component, which can only be dislodged with a low-volt electrical current. It’s worth noting that the Pro models do not have this kind of adhesive. In a recent blog post, a leaker by the handle Majin Bu claimed that the electrical current method will be applied to all the iPhone 17 models, which include the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Pro.

To further emphasize the rumor, Majin Bu shared an image of the new adhesive technology in different sizes, which could be for the four upcoming models. While no other reports corroborate on the claim, having the electrical-based adhesive for the next iPhone 17 lineup is reasonable and likely to come true.

