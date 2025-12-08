iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro Models Drop Feature Present Since the iPhone 12 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17 Pro cannot capture photos in Night Mode under Portrait mode while using the Camera app. This feature has been available since the iPhone 12 Pro was released in 2020. You can try this for yourself by going to the Camera app, then selecting Photo in the carousel. Use your hand to cover the back lenses and recreate an environment with low lighting.


In the Apple discussion forum on Reddit, users noticed models of the iPhone 17 Pro being omitted a few months ago. The hardware of the camera should have been capable of merging the two modes. Apple has not given any explanation on why the feature won’t work on the iPhone 17 Pro, and no announcement was made on whether the feature will be coming in a future software update. It is anticipated that the company will shed some light on the matter soon.

Lost your password?