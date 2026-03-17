iPhone 17 Pro Part of History in MLB

The important game of the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox was streamed on Apple TV, and the device used was the iPhone 17 Pro. It has now been deemed as part of MLB history as the company announced that the National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame has added one of the four used iPhone 17 Pro devices that caught live footage of the game.

The Red Sox held on to a postseason berth with an exciting win over the Detroit Tigers and have added it to New York, Cooperstown for their permanent collection. Weekly Friday Night Baseball will be returning with double headers for the 2026 season on Apple TV starting on March 27.

Across this year’s season, the company stated that the iPhones will be integrated further into the arsenal of cameras that will be chosen and used for broadcasts of Friday Night Baseball.