iPhone 17 Pro Teardown Video Provided By iFixit

A teardown video for the iPhone 17 Pro has been provided by iFixit. The video shows the internal components of the device, such as the A19 Pro Chip and the new vapor chamber operation of the device’s cooling system, which improves heat dissipation across the aluminum frame.

The battery of the device is connected to a battery tray, and that battery tray is attached to the aluminum frame of the device with the use of Torx Plus Screws. The battery tray can be found right above the A19 Pro chip which has the new cooling system.

In the event Apple sells replacements for batteries, iFixit says it will be easier because there is no adhesive that will be a hindrance to swapping it, and that they deem the iPhone 17 Pro as a bit less repairable compared to the iPhone Air. To get a better view at the scratching experiments and new vapor chamber cooling system, you can watch their full video.