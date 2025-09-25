iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro Teardown Video Provided By iFixit

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro Teardown Video Provided By iFixit

A teardown video for the iPhone 17 Pro has been provided by iFixit. The video shows the internal components of the device, such as the A19 Pro Chip and the new vapor chamber operation of the device’s cooling system, which improves heat dissipation across the aluminum frame.


The battery of the device is connected to a battery tray, and that battery tray is attached to the aluminum frame of the device with the use of Torx Plus Screws. The battery tray can be found right above the A19 Pro chip which has the new cooling system.

iPhone 17 Pro Teardown Video Provided By iFixit

In the event Apple sells replacements for batteries, iFixit says it will be easier because there is no adhesive that will be a hindrance to swapping it, and that they deem the iPhone 17 Pro as a bit less repairable compared to the iPhone Air. To get a better view at the scratching experiments and new vapor chamber cooling system, you can watch their full video.

iPhone 17 Pro Teardown Video Provided By iFixit

Latest News
The Anker Nano USB-C Foldable Charger Block is $4 Off
The Anker Nano USB-C Foldable Charger Block is $4 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films
Vision Pro Will Be Getting New Apple Immersive Films
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W USB-C Charger, 2-Pack Option Is 20% Off
The Baseus 45W USB-C Charger, 2-Pack Option Is 20% Off
1 Min Read
New Feature Dual Capture Recordings on the iPhone 17 Series
New Feature Dual Capture Recordings on the iPhone 17 Series
1 Min Read
Scuffs and Scratches Reported by Customers on the iPhone 17 Pro
Scuffs and Scratches Reported by Customers on the iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
The Foldable iPhone May Somewhat Look Like the iPhone Air
The Foldable iPhone May Somewhat Look Like the iPhone Air
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $150 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Update for Final Cut Pro Comes With iPadOS 26 and iPhone 17 Pro Features
Update for Final Cut Pro Comes With iPadOS 26 and iPhone 17 Pro Features
1 Min Read
Apple Employees Are Leaving For OpenAI
Apple Employees Are Leaving For OpenAI
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Teardown Video Shared By iFixit
iPhone Air Teardown Video Shared By iFixit
2 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
2 Min Read
Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem
Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem
1 Min Read
Lost your password?