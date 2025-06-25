iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro to Get Vapor Chamber Cooling

By Samantha Wiley
An online image leak shows the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro to have a special cooling component.

The iPhone 17 Pro might have a vapor chamber cooling system as referenced in a photo uploaded by ‘Majin Bu’. In the image, the back of the iPhone has a copper thermal plate, which usually acts to dissipate heat coming from the inside. During prolonged gaming sessions or something similar, the liquid inside the plate would absorb the heat and dissipate, then turn back to its liquid state. It’s believed that most of it would be coming from the A19 Pro chip.

A lot of high-end Android phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra already have this technology. It’s more efficient compared to the graphite sheets used on iPhones. That said, the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first to have this kind of technology. Apple is set to debut the iPhone 17 lineup in September.

