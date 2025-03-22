iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro to have 48 MP Telephoto camera

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu said the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have 48 MP Telephoto rear cameras and 12GB RAM.

In his latest research note, Pu mentioned that the two iPhone 17 Pro lineup, namely the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro will feature a significant upgrade in terms of camera. The current iPhone 16 Pro lineup has a 12 MP Telephoto camera, and 48 MP is a significant upgrade for the flagship devices. It’s worth noting that the Telephoto, Ultra Wide, and Fusion technologies will have the 48 MP component. It’s also believed that the iPhone 17 Pro models will have a rectangular bump for the camera.

The Pro devices is said to have 12GB of memory, an improvement from the 8 GB of the previous lineup. Pu mentioned the Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch size, while the Pro will have a 6.3-inch size.

TAGGED: ,
