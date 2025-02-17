iPhone

iPhone 17 Pro to have smallest Dynamic Island

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

A new Weibo post said that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have the smallest Dynamic Island ever.

Apple might be developing a new TrueDepth camera for the next iPhone Pro, and the reconfiguration could make Dynamic Island smaller compared to its predecessors. A leaker with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the model will have a ‘metal meta lens’, which is a component that will have the transmitter and receiver for Face ID. A smaller aperture would make more sense than putting in two. The Weibo post also iterated that Apple ultimately intends to hide Face ID, although this might take several generations before it comes into fruition.

iPhone 17 Pro

An earlier statement from Ming-Chi Kuo said that Dynamic Island will not be changed ‘across the 2H25 iPhone 17’ lineup. Other than that, some of the features said to come with the iPhone 17 include improved cooling, a newer camera, and a thin profile.

