iPhone 17 Pro to retain triangular camera layout

To counter the recent reports circulating, the iPhone 17 Pro will not be equipped with a horizontal camera setup, as stated by the leaker who goes by the name Instant Digital. The iPhone 17 Pro’s back part will see a change in appearance, bu the layout of the 3 lenses remain in a triangular arrangement, and will not be featuring the horizontal bar that has been making rounds on the internet.

Advertisements

The triangular camera setup of the iPhone 11 was a change from previous models showing the more standard vertical setu. The driving force of the new design shift is mainly to accommodate the third camera in the shape of the Ultra Wide Camera, and improved optics and sensors. Instant Digital’s Apple rumors have a confusing record, but somehow supplied some accurate information in the past like the yellow iPhone 14 and frosted back glass that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus were equipped with.