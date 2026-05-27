iPhone 17 Pro Will Be Used to Film MLS Match

On Saturday, the Major League Soccer Match between the Houston Dynamo FC and the LA Galaxy will be filmed with an iPhone 17 Pro, making history as the first time an iPhone is used to film a whole major live sporting event.

Subscribers on Apple TV are able to view the match on May 23, 7:30 p.m., Saturday Pacific Time for this season. Needing a separate season pass for the MLS is no longer needed, as you only need a subscription to Apple TV.

The United States National Baseball Museum and Hall of Fame has added one of the four iPhone 17 Pro models that were used to film the walk-off win of the Red Sox over the Tigers in Cooperstown, New York, to its permanent collection.

The iPhone is looking to recreate the feat in a significant way with the Major League Soccer Match.