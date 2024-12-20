iPhone 17 Slim to feature camera bar

Rumors are circulating about the iPhone 17 getting a camera bar instead of the standard bar. The iPhone 17 “Slim” is one challenging product for Apple to manufacture because of the lessened internal space.

The design of the iPhone 17 will reconstruct the standard camera style that’s situated in the corner, turning it into a bar-like camera bump towards the top. A mock-up photo has appeared online, which indicates that the iPhone will feature 3 lenses with a flash on one side, but there are no details regarding the arrangement of the lenses.

The waters turn even more murky because of an image on X distributed by “Jukanlosreve” that supposedly came from Weibo showing the chassis of the iPhone frame with a bar-like bump at one edge, which matches the rumors that are circulating, but the photo is in very low resolution so there is uncertainty to if this is real or not.