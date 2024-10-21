iPhone

iPhone 17 Slim to have 6.6-inch screen

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Slim

The upcoming iPhone 17 Slim is said to have a 6.6-inch screen and undergo a new design change.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17 Slim will be thinner and arrive with the other iPhone 17 models in 2025. The Haitong International analyst added that the 6.6-inch display will have a complement of the A19 chip using the 3-nm TSMC process, and 8GB of memory. In comparison, the Pro models will have 12GB of memory.

iPhone 17 Slim

The slim iPhone 17’s construction material is expected to be made from aluminum, which contributes to the overall lightness of the smartphone in relation to the Pro models, which might be made from titanium. As for the camera, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to have a 48MP rear camera while the front will be 24MP and have support for Face ID. There’s no exact timeline yet on when the phone will debut.

