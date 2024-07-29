iPhone 17 ultra-thin model alleged specs revealed

An iPhone 17 model that’s ultra thin is reportedly launching next year.

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the alleged specs that the iPhone will feature, and he anticipates that the gadget will be built with an A19 Chip (standard) instead of the Pro, a display measuring 6.6 inches, a 5G Chip that Apple created, a frame crafted with titanium-aluminum similar to the iPhone 15 Pro- only with lower amounts of titanium.

The iPhone 17 will not have an iPhone 17 Plus version because the iPhone 17 will act as the all-new model with the redeeming quality being its design, and not the specifications of the iPhone. The iPhone 17 features a smaller screen compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, has a single camera, standard A19 Chip, with Apple’s priority leaning toward design over specs, so the iPhone 17 ultra thin model may not be the highest in the series.

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 17 lineup next year in September.