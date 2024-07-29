iPhone

iPhone 17 ultra-thin model alleged specs revealed

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Ultra

An iPhone 17 model that’s ultra thin is reportedly launching next year.

Advertisements

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the alleged specs that the iPhone will feature, and he anticipates that the gadget will be built with an A19 Chip (standard) instead of the Pro, a display measuring 6.6 inches, a 5G Chip that Apple created, a frame crafted with titanium-aluminum similar to the iPhone 15 Pro- only with lower amounts of titanium.

iPhone 17 Ultra

The iPhone 17 will not have an iPhone 17 Plus version because the iPhone 17 will act as the all-new model with the redeeming quality being its design, and not the specifications of the iPhone. The iPhone 17 features a smaller screen compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, has a single camera, standard A19 Chip, with Apple’s priority leaning toward design over specs, so the iPhone 17 ultra thin model may not be the highest in the series.

Apple is set to announce the iPhone 17 lineup next year in September.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
5G Chip
Two iPhones to come with 5G Chip designed by Apple
1 Min Read
Web Version Apple Maps
Web version Apple Maps now available
1 Min Read
Anker Portable Outdoor Generator
The Anker Portable Outdoor Generator is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple drops to number 6 in China smartphone market
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhones in India experience a price drop
1 Min Read
OpenAI
OpenAI launches search feature
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE (2024): Low-cost with a plastic body
2 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 10 to feature a larger screen
3 Min Read
Anker Nano Charging Station
The Anker 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station is Nearly $16 Off
1 Min Read
Relay Service
Users experience iCloud Private Relay service downtime 
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Fortnite to arrive on iOS AltStore in the EU
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple might adopt quad-level cell storage in 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?