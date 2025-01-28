iPhone 17 will potentially gain a better cooling system

Rumors are circulating that the iPhone 17 will gain an upgraded cooling system by adding a vapor chamber to help cool the device for extended times. Apple will address the challenge of thermal management on mobile with the iPhone 17 in both Pro and non-Pro models. Speculations about Apple considering adding vapor chambers have surfaced since January 2021 when they were believed to be testing for the iPhone.

The iPhone is reliant on heat sinks to ward off heat from the components that are used for processing, but the metal structures have limits. On the other hand, a vapor chamber uses a container to seal liquid away, which when heated will evaporate the liquid and circulate vapor in the chamber, giving the gadget an edge over other mobile phones. The Pro Max is eligible to receive the vapor chamber because of its size, making the chamber easier to implement in the upcoming iPhone 17.