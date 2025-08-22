iPhone 17e Allegedly Receiving Dynamic Island, New Design and Other Features

A popular Weibo leaker with the name Digital Chat Station reports that the iPhone 17e will receive updates, like a new design and Dynamic Island. The phone is supposed to feature the A19 chip and an industrial design, while keeping the OLED 6.1-inch Display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, 48MP rear camera and 12MP front camera.

The best selling point of the iPhone 17e will be its price. The design of the iPhone 16e was based on the 2022 iPhone 14 so the iPhone 17e’s design could potentially be based on the iPhone 15, allowing it to receive a more noticeable rounded frame and a Dynamic Island. The Weibo leaker has a good track record when it comes to Apple rumors.

Other trusted sources like Mark Gurman from Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo have concurred that the iPhone 17e is on pace to have an early release next year.