iPhone

iPhone 17e Revealed

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17e has been announced by Apple after a year has passed since the unveiling of the iPhone 16e. The device is an entry-level gadget added to the lineup of iPhones for users who are on a budget. The new device is an upgrade from its predecessor with an OLED 6.1-inch screen and Face ID at the top.


The device is powered by the A19 chip, giving you the same level of access and performance to their personal AI system, Apple Intelligence, as the base model of the iPhone 17. The A19 chip is composed of 4 efficiency cores and 2 performance cores for its CPU, while it has 4 cores for the GPU.

The device has a starting price of $599 for the base 256GB and is available in new color in Soft Pink, White, and Black colors. Preorders start on March 4, and shipping of the device will begin on the 11th of March.


