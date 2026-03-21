iPhone 17e Teardown Video Uploaded

iFixit has provided us with a teardown video for the iPhone 17e, the most recent budget-friendly iPhone Apple released last week. The device is similar to the design of the previous model but has a back panel for MagSafe.

iFixit found the panel of the MagSafe is the same size as the panel found in the previous model and can be interchangeable, meaning you can take the back panel of the iPhone 17e and place it in your iPhone 16e to enable it.

Other than that, the device features a C1X modem, more storage, and an A19 chip. iFixit stated that cross-compatibility matters, allowing for repairs to be easier and making sources for parts more accessible. This also makes upgrades cost-friendly. iFixit has given the device a temporary repairability score of 7/10, the same score the previous model got last year.