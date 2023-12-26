iPhone

iPhone 17’s Wi-Fi chip might still come from third party

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

Industry sources predict that Apple will probably not have in-house Wi-Fi chips for its 2025 iPhone lineup.


Apple has begun a process of developing iPhone components in-house for dictating part features and capabilities for the iPad, iPhone, and other devices. Its latest foray into Wi-Fi chips, however, is set to be delayed and won’t appear in the iPhone 16 or iPhone 17. DigiTimes claims that while the Cupertino-based company has invested in the development of Wi-Fi chips, there’s a struggle to compete with industry leaders. The sentiment is echoed for the 5G chips and Qualcomm.

iPhone 17

Broadcom and Qualcomm for the wi-fi chip and 5G model have ‘substantial experience and patented technologies’, according to the sources. This makes the barrier of entry high for Apple. Production difficulties put even less confidence in Apple’s ability to produce a competitive chip soon. The report also claims that elite teams are being recruited, as well as Apple investing heavily into the department.


