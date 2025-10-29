iPhone 18 Could Have 50% More RAM Than Its Predecessor 

Next year’s iPhone 18 could have 50% more memory than the iPhone 17. The most recent iPhone models- the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air are equipped with 12GB RAM, and that’s higher by 4GB compared to the past model.

The base iPhone 17 is the only device that remains to have an 8GB memory, and it’s speculated that Apple is looking for memory parity for next year’s entire iPhone lineup. Apple has reportedly asked a key supplier for the iPhone RAM, Samsung, to expand production of the LPDDR5X chips.

The LPDDR5X is a high-performance chip made by Samsung an was just released last year. It is exclusive to devices with 12GB and 16GB specs. Apple reportedly is in discussions with Micron and SK Hynix to supply more DRAM for their mobile. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, and the next-gen iPhone Air are anticipated to be released in Fall of next year.