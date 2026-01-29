iPhone 18 Could Have A Notably Brighter Display

Instant Digital, a Weibo Chinese leaker, reports that the iPhone 18 will have a remarkably brighter display. BOE, a Chinese Supplier, is unlikely to be making panels for the new iPhone 18 due to brightness requirements set by Apple being too high. This piece of information hints that the new iPhone model will have a significant upgrade in display brightness.

The iPhone 13 and 14 models offered the usual maximum 800 nits of brightness with 1200 nits of peak brightness for HDR. The iPhone 15-17 models saw an increase in their brightness with 1000 nits of maximum brightness and 1600 nits for peak HDR. The iPhone 17 jumped from a 2000 nit outdoor peak to 3000.

The Elec from Korea claims that BOE is having trouble once again with the OLED production for the iPhone, resulting in panel orders of up to millions having to be redirected to Samsung Display for production. Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 18 early next year, which will be powered by the A20 chip and the Apple-designed C2 modem.