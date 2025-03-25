iPhone 18 lineup might have 2nm chip

The upcoming iPhone 18 models might have the new two-nanometer chip, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo posted on social media, claiming that the iPhone 18 will have the 2nm chips by TSMC. He also noted that the 2nm chip had excellent yields, and they’re now above 60-70%. Currently, the iPhone 16 has the A18 processor in 3nm type, and predicted that the iPhone 17 will have an improved version, dubbed the ‘A19’. In theory, the 2nm process will offer a performance boost for the smartphone and use less energy as well. The iPhone 18 lineup might have an even better battery life because of this.

Kuo predicted in 2024 that the iPhone 17 will debut in the fall of 2025 and have the A19 chip. Apple is believed to be working on using faster RAM technology for the next iPhone as well. Apple has not made any announcements yet for the next iPhone.