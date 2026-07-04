iPhone 18 Models in the United States to Use Qualcomm Modems

Data stolen fromTata Electronics, a manufacturing partner for Apple, looks to have revealed that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will be using different modem chips based on which market it will be sold. International models will have the Apple-made C2 modem, while those distributed in the United States will keep a Qualcomm modem.

After Tata and Foxconn went under fire for a cyberattack, 630 GB or more worth of important data was stolen by World Leaks, a ransomware group. Inside those files, information lists materials that are associated with a variant of the iPhone 18 Pro for the United States, having several components from Qualcomm.

This suggests that the C2 modem does not have capabilities for mmWave. mmWave is an ultra-high-frequency band for 5G that is mainly provided by Verizon to give you fast speeds for downloading.