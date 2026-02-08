iPhone 18 Models Will Not Have a Big Redesign

A report made by leaker Fixed Focus Digital claims that the iPhone 18 models will not be having a big change in its design. Given the iPhone 17 models have achieved successful and high sales, the models for the iPhone 18 would most likely not come with any significant changes in appearance. The company may be focusing on the advancements of the device being powered by the A20 and A20 Pro chip.

The iPhone 17 Pro received a big redesign, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro had the same design. It’s anticipated that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would look like the iPhone 17 Pro. The devices will be introduced later this year with a C2 modem, front-facing 24MP camera, controls for the camera that’s simplified, a revamped main camera featuring a variable aperture, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The company will be rolling out the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models first this year in the fall and then the base iPhone 18 will follow early next year, equipped with similar upgrades.