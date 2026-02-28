iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red

By Samantha Wiley
Apple is thinking of a special color for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, ultimately deciding on the color red. The device the company is testing features a deep red color for the gadgets. If the rumor proves to be true, this will be the first time any iPhone Pro and Pro Max model will come in red since the release of the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14.

Past rumors suggested that Apple was also thinking of brown and purple colors for the iPhone 18 Pro, but a reporter thinks that the 2 colors suggested will just be variants of the same red concept. Colorways for the foldable iPhone will be traditional, with white, silver, gray, or black color options available.

The company is anticipated to be revealing their new foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max models this September.


