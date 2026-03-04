iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have reportedly entered testing and mass production testing at a late stage in validation of manufacturing for the devices that are releasing in September of this year. The month of February usually aligns with the DVT or Design Validation Test at Apple.

There will be no significant changes to the overall design and materials of the device, and it will continue to use the current design specs like those of the iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 18 Pro will not have any significant changes, with the only change being a smaller Dynamic Island.

Many significant internal changes will be made, like the A20 chip, an Apple-made C2 Modem, and a variable aperture, but the devices will not be the main event of the show, as the foldable iPhone will be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.