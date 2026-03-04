iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have reportedly entered testing and mass production testing at a late stage in validation of manufacturing for the devices that are releasing in September of this year. The month of February usually aligns with the DVT or Design Validation Test at Apple.


There will be no significant changes to the overall design and materials of the device, and it will continue to use the current design specs like those of the iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 18 Pro will not have any significant changes, with the only change being a smaller Dynamic Island.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages

Many significant internal changes will be made, like the A20 chip, an Apple-made C2 Modem, and a variable aperture, but the devices will not be the main event of the show, as the foldable iPhone will be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models.


Latest News
Sandmarc's new Lens Compatible With iPhone 17 Pro Improving Zoom
Sandmarc’s new Lens Compatible With iPhone 17 Pro Improving Zoom
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Xiaomi Reportedly Improving Connectivity For Apple Devices
Xiaomi Reportedly Improving Connectivity For Apple Devices
1 Min Read
Many Tech Industries Warned To Move Chip Making Away From Taiwan Due to Potential Attack
Many Tech Industries Warned To Move Chip Making Away From Taiwan Due to Potential Attack
1 Min Read
OLED MacBook Pro with Touch-Friendly Controls After Revamped macOS and Featuring A Dynamic Island
OLED MacBook Pro with Touch-Friendly Controls After Revamped macOS and Featuring A Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Silicone Case Is $10 Off
The iPhone 17 Silicone Case Is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
Apple AI Gadgets Will Heavily Rely on Visual Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture
1 Min Read
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
1 Min Read
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
1 Min Read
Lost your password?