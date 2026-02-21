iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features

By Samantha Wiley
Jeff Pu, analyst, reports that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will have five new features. The device will have a variable aperture, the 48MP Main Fusion camera is said to have a variable aperture for controlled light, have the N2 Chip, be powered by the A20 Pro Chip made with the first 2nm process by TSMC, and the next generation C2 modem, as well as a smaller Dynamic Island that will be located under the screen.

The new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are still 7 months away, but the information was outlined by Jeff Pu and found in a research note with GF Securities Investment Firm. The features mentioned are some recent features that are planned for the new models. The company is anticipated to be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September of this year.

Lost your password?