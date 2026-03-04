iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are anticipated to revive a significant feature from the Samsung Galaxy that Samsung decided to drop a couple of years ago. The device is anticipated to adopt a largely upgraded main camera featuring variable aperture.

The variable aperture enables the camera to adjust to the amount of light that gets to the sensor with the use of tiny blades. Dark surroundings mean that the aperture can be opened up to get more light, giving users more control over the depth of field or the sharpness of the subject.

Other than a variable aperture the upcoming models are reportedly going to have the A20 chip, longer battery life, a smaller Dynamic Island, simplified Camera Control and a C2 modem. The devices are anticipated to be released in the fall of this year with the foldable iPhone.