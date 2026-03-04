iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are anticipated to revive a significant feature from the Samsung Galaxy that Samsung decided to drop a couple of years ago. The device is anticipated to adopt a largely upgraded main camera featuring variable aperture.


The variable aperture enables the camera to adjust to the amount of light that gets to the sensor with the use of tiny blades. Dark surroundings mean that the aperture can be opened up to get more light, giving users more control over the depth of field or the sharpness of the subject.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Variable Aperture

Other than a variable aperture the upcoming models are reportedly going to have the A20 chip, longer battery life, a smaller Dynamic Island, simplified Camera Control and a C2 modem. The devices are anticipated to be released in the fall of this year with the foldable iPhone.


Latest News
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max May Have Already Entered Production Testing Stages
1 Min Read
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
Apple Sports Support Coming to 36 Countries
1 Min Read
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
Anker Prime 3in1 Wireless Charging Station Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
Second Beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4 is Released
1 Min Read
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
Foxconn Manufacturing Mac Mini in the United States
1 Min Read
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
The Anker Prime 14in1 Thunderbolt 5 Dock Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
Apple Potentially Releasing 5 New Products During the 3 Day Announcement Window
1 Min Read
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
The Baseus 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger Is 66% Off
1 Min Read
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
Rivian Releases Apple Watch App
1 Min Read
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
macOS 26.3 Hints at 3 Upcoming Apple Products
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Coming in Red
1 Min Read
The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off
The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?