iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera

Apple is going to be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year and is expected to have a variable-aperture camera built in. Many rumors have talked about this and would mark the first time an iPhone would have the lens.


Cameras for the iPhone have openings that are fixed on one size but enables you to use software processing and adjust the settings to make up for this so you can darken or brighten your photos and make it look more realistic.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera

The variable aperture camera will allow you to take in more sunlight to the frame and smoother videos when you take photos and videos outdoors, adding natural blurs and looking sharper. 

Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, and more information should come regarding the upgrade.


Latest News
The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
The 512GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New iMac Rolling Out this Year Followed by an OLED Version
New iMac Rolling Out this Year Followed by an OLED Version
1 Min Read
New MacBook Neo Rumored to be in the Works
New MacBook Neo Rumored to be in the Works
1 Min Read
Mass Production for iPhone 18 Starts With Foxconn Increasing Employee Numbers
Mass Production for iPhone 18 Starts With Foxconn Increasing Employee Numbers
1 Min Read
The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
The 256GB Wi-Fi iPad is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New Program Releasing Next Week by Apple
New Program Releasing Next Week by Apple
1 Min Read
TSMC To Increase Prices by 10%
TSMC To Increase Prices by 10%
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $10 Off
The AirTag 2 4-Pack  is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Jony Ive Left Out Intentionally in Lawsuit Against OpenAI
Jony Ive Left Out Intentionally in Lawsuit Against OpenAI
1 Min Read
20th Anniversary iPhone Testing a 7-inch Display
20th Anniversary iPhone Testing a 7-inch Display
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Has Quietly Scrapped Two Units of Mac Pros
Apple Has Quietly Scrapped Two Units of Mac Pros
1 Min Read
Lost your password?