iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max To Have Variable Aperture Camera

Apple is going to be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max later this year and is expected to have a variable-aperture camera built in. Many rumors have talked about this and would mark the first time an iPhone would have the lens.

Cameras for the iPhone have openings that are fixed on one size but enables you to use software processing and adjust the settings to make up for this so you can darken or brighten your photos and make it look more realistic.

The variable aperture camera will allow you to take in more sunlight to the frame and smoother videos when you take photos and videos outdoors, adding natural blurs and looking sharper.

Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, and more information should come regarding the upgrade.