iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro Max Experiencing Issues from AT&T Need To Be Replaced

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro Max Experiencing Issues from AT&T Need To Be Replaced

A minority of iPhone 18 Pro Max owners on the AT&T network are dealing with a problem that results in the iPhone losing cellular connection, stopping text, data, and phone calls. Complaints have flooded platforms such as the Apple Support Community.


A carrier settings update at AT&T was released today, and iOS 27.0.1 was released this week to stop other iPhone 18 Pro Max models from experiencing the issue. Apple is promising that the new update is going to fix the issue.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Experiencing Issues from AT&T Need To Be Replaced

Devices that are dealing with this issue will not be able to reactivate the service, meaning that the device must be replaced by Apple, as they say to reach out to AT&T or Apple Support or visit a local location.

No explanation was provided on what was causing the issue. iPhone 18 Pro Max models in the United States are using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 Modem.


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