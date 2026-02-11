iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro Max May Have a Bigger Battery That’s The Best of Its Kind

By Samantha Wiley
Digital Chat Station reports that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will have a bigger battery with a battery capacity of 5,100 – 5,200 mAh. This, merged with the improvements in efficiency given by the A20 Pro chip, could result in an incredible battery life.


As of now, the device that holds the biggest capacity is the iPhone 17 Pro Max with 5,088 mAh with a battery life that can last up to 39 hours. A test conducted recently shows that the company is leading the industry for battery life. The iPhone fold is anticipated to feature a battery of 5,500 mAh which would be an industry leading battery if the rumor is true.

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models this year with a C2 modem, simplified controls for its camera, the main camera upgraded and equipped with variable aperture, a 24MP front-facing camera, and a smaller size for the Dynamic Island.


