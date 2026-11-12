iPhone 18 Pro Max on Top of Battery Test with 32 Devices

In a test for battery with 32 smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro Max from Apple placed on top alongside other models ranking first in individual tests and compared to the more pricey devices. A test was conducted by CNET, where the phones went through two tests lasting 3 hours and 45 minutes. A test measured consumption of battery during streaming for videos on Wi-Fi at the highest brightness and the second test merged video calls, playback and gaming and other usage like social media in 45 minutes. The tests had the device start at 100%.

The iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro Max had done the mixed-use test with 99% battery left as they both took first place while the Pixel 11 Pro XL by Google kept 97% better than the Pixel 10 Pro XL by Google that had 93%. The iPhone 18 Pro had the strongest result in the test for video streaming, keeping 94% after three hours, while the base iPhone 17 did well alongside the Razr Ultra and Razr models in the benchmark tests.

The overall lead was credited by CNET to the optimizations in iOS 27 and the efficiency of the A20 Pro chip powering the device. The comparison by CNET in average results for manufacturers was led by Apple for the second year in a row. The wider findings showed less improvement in the industry, with the phones tested this year having about the same average performance for battery compared to last year.

Bigger batteries do not mean that you will have longer use in chargers since the processors, features of a device and the display have an impact on power consumption. CNET found the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 as options among the better options for endurance of battery. Outside of Apple, the Motorola Edge and Motorola Moto G Stylus got into the top 10.