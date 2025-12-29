iPhone 18 Pro May Launch with 12 Features

Apple is not anticipated to release the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro models for at least another nine months. There are 12 features that are rumored to arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro.

The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to be powered by the A20 Pro Chip made with the new technology for packaging and 2nm process by TSMC, an under-screen Face ID, new color options coming in purple, burgundy and brown, a thicker design for a larger battery, satellite web browsing, the Apple made N1 chip, C1X or C2 Apple designed modem, simplified camera, front camera located at the top left corner, a display size of 6.9 and 6.3 inches, variable aperture lens, and a design change for the ceramic shield at the back of the device.

Apple is anticipated to release the iPhone 18 Pro in September next year as the company is planning to change its cycle of releasing iPhones.