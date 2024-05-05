iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro

Under-screen Face ID technology might be arriving for the iPhone 18 Pro in 2026.

Ross Young of Display Supply Consultants recently posted on X that the roadmap for under-screen Face ID has been pushed to the iPhone 18 Pro. The original plan was to introduce the new identification system to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro, but apparently, there has been a revision for the hardware. The new timeline is that under-screen Face ID is set to arrive on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the iPhone 18 Pro, with the non-Pro models having it in the iPhone 19, which might arrive in 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro

Young also said that the iPhone 17 range might have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide instead of low-temperature polysilicon. LTPO display has appeared in the iPhone 14 Pro and gives the smartphone an always-on display. The analyst believes LTPO will be standard across all iPhone 17 models.

