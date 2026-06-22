iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

Apple will be increasing the prices of their products as tanking the increased memory chop prices have become unavoidable with an analysis predicting the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro would be at $1,399. When the CEO was asked which devices will be seeing an increase the CEO replied that they will be working on it with a clearer response expected to be seen in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

The estimate does not put the new camera system into the mix, with the camera costing Apple about 50% more than the past device, further pushing the price of the device from $1,399 or above.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost $100 more than the Pro model. Apple is expected to be releasing the first foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models later this year with the foldable iPhone to start at about $2,000.