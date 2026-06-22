iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

Apple will be increasing the prices of their products as tanking the increased memory chop prices have become unavoidable with an analysis predicting the starting price of the iPhone 18 Pro would be at $1,399. When the CEO was asked which devices will be seeing an increase the CEO replied that they will be working on it with a clearer response expected to be seen in the upcoming iPhone lineup.

The estimate does not put the new camera system into the mix, with the camera costing Apple about 50% more than the past device, further pushing the price of the device from $1,399 or above.

iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be More Expensive

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost $100 more than the Pro model. Apple is expected to be releasing the first foldable iPhone, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models later this year with the foldable iPhone to start at about $2,000.


Latest News
iPad Mini OLED Coming Close
iPad Mini OLED Coming Close
1 Min Read
Some Watches Not Getting watchOS 27
Some Watches Not Getting watchOS 27
1 Min Read
The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off
The 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Is $50 Off
1 Min Read
All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music
All-Time 20 Streamed Artists Uploaded in Apple Music
1 Min Read
Big Changes Coming to Brazil App Store
Big Changes Coming to Brazil App Store
1 Min Read
A13 and A12 Chip Dealing With New Exploit
A13 and A12 Chip Dealing With New Exploit
1 Min Read
The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off
The Beats Studio Pro is 50% Off
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air to Have Dual Lens Camera
Next-Generation iPhone Air to Have Dual Lens Camera
1 Min Read
Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable
Apple To Increase Prices on Products As Tanking Increases, Prices Become Unavoidable
1 Min Read
Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States
Trump States that Apple Will Be Working With Intel to Make Chips in the United States
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $80 off
1 Min Read
Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone
Two Sizes coming for the 20th Anniversary iPhone
1 Min Read
Lost your password?