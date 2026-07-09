iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro Models To Be Thicker

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18 Pro Models To Be Thicker

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro has an aluminum frame that stores the housing for the camera and is reportedly much thicker than the previous model. The rear plateau camera and the body are going to be thicker by about 2mm.


The device features a build made of aluminum alloy, perfect for heat dissipation, but has its downsides like surface chipping and discoloration. These issues have plagued units of the iPhone 17 Pro like the one that comes in Cosmic Orange.

iPhone 18 Pro Models To Be Thicker

The overall thickness of the device is estimated to be at 9.9 to 10.9mm, quite a jump from the previous models, and the thickness measured at about 8.75mm thick. Apple is releasing the foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in September this year, as Apple is looking to shake up its release cycle of iPhones. The base iPhone 18 may debut early next year.


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