iPhone 18 Pro Slated to Have Small Dynamic Island

By Samantha Wiley
The next-generation iPhone Pro may not have the all-screen design that’s expected, but it might have incremental updates for the Dynamic Island.

Ross Young, VP of Counterpoint Research, mentioned that the 20th anniversary iPhone may not feature the all-screen design. In his latest X post, Young said that the 2026 iPhone will have Face ID under the screen, and it’s likely that it will be the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro. Face ID elements might still be visible, but Dynamic Island is believed to be smaller compared to the ones in the iPhone 16.

This latest news is dissimilar to Wayne Ma’s, who said that the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro will have ‘only a small hole cutout’ in the left section for the front camera. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg said that the Dynamic Island will ‘shrink’, implying he sides with Young’s theory.

