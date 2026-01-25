iPhone

iPhone 18 Pro to Have Under-Screen Face ID

By Samantha Wiley
Many Apple rumors agree that the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models will have Face ID found under the screen. However, there are also speculations that clash with each other regarding the Dynamic Island and the impact of Face ID on this feature.


ShrimpApplePro, an account on X, made a claim that Dynamic Island is going to be shorter on the iPhone 18 Pro due to the movement of components for Face ID under the screen, so only the infrared cam for Face ID and the front camera will be visible. The account has leaked some accurate info, like past rumors for the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are anticipated to be unveiled in September of this year, where hopefully the Dynamic Island and Face ID rumors have cleared up as the release of the devices comes closer.


