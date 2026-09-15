iPhone 18 Pro Wait Times Could Be Longer

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro started on Saturday, September 12; those who did not place pre-orders will have to wait a bit more. Individuals who signed up for pre-order will receive the device on September 18. Delivery dates could be as late as September 29 to October 13 in the United States Apple Stores.

Pickups at Apple Stores could still be an option on release day depending on the specs you have chosen for your device, but other sellers such as Best Buy could still have some remaining stock on release.

Stock for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is tight for both pickup and delivery. Preorders for the foldable iPhone, iPhone Duo, will start on October 16. During the Apple Event, the AirPods 5, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and Apple Watch Series 3 were announced.