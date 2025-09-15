iPhone

iPhone 18 Series – No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island

By Samantha Wiley
Instant Digital, a Weibo account reports that the new generation iPhone 18 will adopt a Dynamic Island that is slightly smaller but will not have a Face ID under-screen. Rumors clashed about the iPhone 17 Pro models as to whether they would feature a Dynamic Island that is smaller, but that was not the case.


The rumor has made a return this time for the iPhone 18 models and there is a chance that this could be true, because it is a step forward to the all glass iPhone marking its 20th anniversary that is being rumored. The Under-screen Face ID feature has been circulating since the iPhone 16 Pro and if the information disclosed by Instant Digital is accurate the feature may not make an appearance until the iPhone 19 model or a later one.

iPhone 18 Series - No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island

Instant Digital has gathered 1.5 million followers on the popular social media platform Weibo. The account has a good track record of leaking information in the past like the Titanium Milanese Loop for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the vapor chamber for the iPhone 17 Pro cooling system.


