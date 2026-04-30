iPhone 18 To Have 12GB of RAM

The upcoming base iPhone 18 is rumored to have 12GB of memory, marking the first time for base iPhone models to have this much memory. A report surfaced that the base iPhone 18 model will have 12GB Of RAM like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro.

Apple has reportedly secured the first 2nm chip production by TSMC for their A20 chip that will be powering the iPhone 18 models. The 2nm process by TSMC gives better computing process by 15% with no loss in efficiency in power.

The leap to 12GB RAM for the base model is connected to Apple Intelligence with the company widely expected to unveil the revamped and personalized version of Siri during this year’s WWDC.

Apple is shaking up their release cycle for the iPhone releasing the iPhone 18 Pro models alongside the iPhone Ultra this year, pushing back the base iPhone 18 model to early next year with a second-generation iPhone Air and the iPhone 18e.