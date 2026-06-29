iPhone

iPhone 18e and Base iPhone to Receive 9GB RAM

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 18e and Base iPhone to Receive 9GB RAM

The iPhone 18, releasing next year in Spring, will feature an upgrade of 9GB DRAM, increased from 8. Apple is looking to use an A20 chip for the devices that will feature 1.5GB with 6 dies to give the device 9GB RAM.


The low-end iPhones are likely the iPhone 18e and the base iPhone 18 models that will be released next year in the spring, as Apple is looking to switch up its release cycle with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models debuting later this year alongside the foldable iPhone.

iPhone 18e and Base iPhone to Receive 9GB RAM

More RAM is going to be added to the iPhone 18 devices to be able to handle the upgraded Siri AI, which Apple promotes as the strongest on-device AI, and other Apple intelligence features that will be released in iOS 27. The Pro models are anticipated to feature 12GB of RAM, meaning that they are already eligible upon release to run Apple Intelligence features.


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